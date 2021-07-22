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Exclusive: U.N. Vehicles in Canada (Proof)
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503 views • July 22, 2021
Exclusive footage taken by Aaron Kates the Canadian Patriot,
a long time viewer who further exposed the U.N. Vehicles in Toronto, Canada situation.
Is there more to this story than originally thought?
Thankfully the Real Deal viewers not only understand critical thinking to its core, but help solve this globalist puzzle one clue at a time.
For More Visit RealDealMedia.tv/store - - - Promo Code: SummerStyle
a long time viewer who further exposed the U.N. Vehicles in Toronto, Canada situation.
Is there more to this story than originally thought?
Thankfully the Real Deal viewers not only understand critical thinking to its core, but help solve this globalist puzzle one clue at a time.
For More Visit RealDealMedia.tv/store - - - Promo Code: SummerStyle
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