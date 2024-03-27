P.b Philosophical Anarchism: I identify but 3 of MANY VULNERABILITIES in the thesis (FAMILY UNIT IS FIRST GOVERNMENT) (01) MVI_9143a-44merged

Watch P.a here: https://www.brighteon.com/b9fbdd9b-a6f6-4a24-a4d7-477c1cf52ed1
Philosophical anarchism has, understandably, high appeal to many people, including polished thinkers. However, I am far from convinced that government, as a focus of ‘authority’, is the problem these advocates and thinkers are trying to remedy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.