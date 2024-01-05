PEACE PRAYERS; KOGI INDIAN PROPHECY; DAVID LORIMER - ASCENSION

Hello Friends! On today’s Out of this World Radio show on January 5th, 2024 from 10 am to 1 pm Pacific Time, I do prayers for peace in the world, followed by a fascinating interview with Jim Garrison on the Kogi Indian Prophecy of South America, and David Lorimer a famous philosopher from France on the Ascension. David just coproduced a fantastic book with Professor Ervin Laszlo called “The Great Upshift” on the Ascension – see: The Great Upshift: Humanity's Coming Advance Toward Peace and Harmony on the Planet, https://www.amazon.com The Kogi were isolated for the last 500 years before they came out and shared their wisdom and warnings with our civilization. I hope you can all listen to this positive inspiring show! For a better world that’s happy and bright and full of love and light! Happy New Year! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

