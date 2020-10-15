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Ontario's Former Chief Medical Officer Dr. Schabas - Full Interview
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20 views • October 15, 2020
“Quarantine belongs back in the Middle Ages. Save your masks for robbing banks. Stay calm and carry on. Let’s not make our attempted cures worse than the disease.”
We had a chance to sit down with Ontario's Former Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Schabas to discuss his views and opinions on Ontario's current response to the Covid Pandemic.
His responses may surprise you!
Full article available at https://www.TorontoCaribbean.com/DrSchabas
We had a chance to sit down with Ontario's Former Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Schabas to discuss his views and opinions on Ontario's current response to the Covid Pandemic.
His responses may surprise you!
Full article available at https://www.TorontoCaribbean.com/DrSchabas
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