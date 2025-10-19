“This Is What They Don’t Want You To Know” | Whitney Webb

Under the guise of climate protection, powerful financial interests are quietly reshaping global environmental policy to serve their own bottom lines. In this video, we examine the GREEN+ program and related carbon credit schemes that claim to preserve nature in Latin America—but actually sideline local communities and funnel control to offshore NGOs and elite foundations. Behind these initiatives are some of the world’s most powerful financial institutions, including connections to the Rockefeller and Gates Foundations, Lockton, and entities like the Intrinsic Exchange Group and the Nature Conservancy.

By turning forests, lakes, and other commons into tradable assets, these actors are not only commodifying nature but consolidating control over it. Indigenous communities, such as the Shuar in the Amazon, are often misled into signing exploitative contracts. These efforts are marketed as urgent responses to climate change, but in practice, they resemble a new form of economic colonialism—one that monetizes the environment while excluding the very people who inhabit and care for it. As financial giants like JP Morgan and figures like Mark Carney and Henry Paulson pioneer these “natural asset corporations,” the global South risks becoming collateral in a massive Wall Street expansion under the banner of sustainability.

Here, we transform original content from interviews, lectures, podcasts, and keynotes featuring Whitney Webb to provide viewers with a more immersive and engaging experience. Our goal is to educate and inform as many people as possible about Whitney Webb’s unique economic insights and critiques of global capitalism.

Mirrored - Whitney's Fan Club

