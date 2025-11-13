Depopulation Agenda Behind Modern Medical Interventions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Are vaccines and pharmaceuticals part of a depopulation agenda? Dr. Hooker connects the dots between declining fertility, chronic illness, and long-term health collapse. What’s called “progress” may be the opposite.
Watch the full interview for this jaw-dropping exposé on medical control.
#DepopulationAgenda #MedicalTruth #CHD #HealthFreedom #BrighteonAI
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport