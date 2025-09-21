Under Attack In Ukraine's Toughest Hood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇺🇦Four years ago, before the war started, I visited the toughest hood in Ukraine called KhTZ along with my Mongolian bodyguard @JohnnyFD . Well, now I was back to see how the residents were coping during the constant drone attacks and bombardments. Join me and a special guest star as we once again make our way to Kharkiv's dodgiest hood whilst sirens go off and the drones fly overhead.
Change your life by clicking on bald's website mrbaldandbankrupt.com
Mirrored - bald and bankrupt
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING