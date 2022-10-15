Mandating Emergency Use Vaccines is Far Outside Medical Norms

https://gnews.org/articles/t53499034
Summary：10/05/2022 Dr. McCullough: Routine vaccination is normal and acceptable. However, mandatory emergency-use vaccinations are beyond the scope of medicine and cannot be enforced until their safety has been proven.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.