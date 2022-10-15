Create New Account
Mandating Emergency Use Vaccines is Far Outside Medical Norms
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago
https://gnews.org/articles/t53499034

Summary：10/05/2022 Dr. McCullough: Routine vaccination is normal and acceptable. However, mandatory emergency-use vaccinations are beyond the scope of medicine and cannot be enforced until their safety has been proven.

