GREAT NEWS! Liberty Minded Candidate WINS Argentinian Presidency
Javier Milei, the libertarian, pro-bitcoiner who wants to end the central bank and the socialist policies that have doomed Argentina has won the Presidency. He will cut the central government, end the central bank, and hopefully bring prosperity to the country. #milei #argentina #bitcoin

bitcoinsocialismargentinadollarlibertarianinflationdollarizationjavier mileiargentina presidencyargnetinabarriloche

