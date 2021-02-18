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The 5G Control Grid - Max Igan
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133 views • February 18, 2021
Max Igan describes the 5G frequency prison -- the Internet of Things -- being erected around us and the ultimate control it will exert over Human freedom if it is allowed to be completed.
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