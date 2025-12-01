📓 You've got a right to say 📚

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So you think your draft's a monster I guess it's hard not to agree You say success depends on sponsors And who you know in the critique community Right (right), you're just write You got a bloody right to say Right, you're just write You know you got a right to say Ha, ha, you're just write You know you're right to say Yeah, yeah, you're just write You know you're right to say Me, I'll go check Twitter anyway Write your opening scene in detail Take it to a higher place (Agent) You've had your cry, no, I shouldn't say wail In the meantime, stare at space Right (quite right) you're just write You got a bloody right to say Right, you're just write You know you got a right to say Ha, ha, you're just write You know you're right to say Yeah, yeah, you're just write You know you're right to say You got a bloody right to say (But still keep typing) You got a bloody right to say (Another blank page) You got a bloody right to say (For the second chapter) You got a bloody right to say, yeah!