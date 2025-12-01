📓 You've got a right to say 📚

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
wolfburg
wolfburg
21 followers
17 views • 1 day ago
A slow, jazz-tinged Wurlitzer riff opens, layered gradually with intricate bass lines and delicate cymbal taps, building atmosphere, Extended, the intro evolves until exploding into blues-rock: syncopated guitars, gritty leads, dynamic drum fills, and punchy saxophone, Choruses feature lush, harmonized vocals and dense textures, with guitars and sax weaving blistering riffs, Progressive/art rock elements shine through inventive meter changes, virtuosic solos, surprising bridges, and detailed, sophisticated arrangements

So you think your draft's a monster I guess it's hard not to agree You say success depends on sponsors And who you know in the critique community Right (right), you're just write You got a bloody right to say Right, you're just write You know you got a right to say Ha, ha, you're just write You know you're right to say Yeah, yeah, you're just write You know you're right to say Me, I'll go check Twitter anyway Write your opening scene in detail Take it to a higher place (Agent) You've had your cry, no, I shouldn't say wail In the meantime, stare at space Right (quite right) you're just write You got a bloody right to say Right, you're just write You know you got a right to say Ha, ha, you're just write You know you're right to say Yeah, yeah, you're just write You know you're right to say You got a bloody right to say (But still keep typing) You got a bloody right to say (Another blank page) You got a bloody right to say (For the second chapter) You got a bloody right to say, yeah!

Keywords
extendedthe intro evolves until exploding into blues-rock syncopated guitarsgritty leadsdynamic drum fillsand punchy saxophonechoruses feature lushharmonized vocals and dense textureswith guitars and sax weaving blistering riffsprogressive rock elements shine through inventive meter changesvirtuosic solossurprising bridgesand detailedsophisticated arrangements
