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4/15/2021 -- Earthquake activity set to increase -- New spread of M6.0+ due -- West Coast USA due
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201 views • April 16, 2021
Been off youtube for almost a month! Long story, not going to go into it. It is good to be back in action!
A seismic spread is currently taking place in the M5.5 range across the planet, focusing on the West Pacific , spreading East to South / Central America.
The west coast of the USA is primed for a M5.0 range quake off the coast.
A possible M4.0 range quake could develop in Virginia on the East coast of the USA this week as well as swarm activity on the New Madrid Seismic Zone.
West Pacific Vanuatu going to Soloman Sea is due for mid range M6, and Indonesia due for M7.0 this week (2-3 more days to go in the warning for them).
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
A seismic spread is currently taking place in the M5.5 range across the planet, focusing on the West Pacific , spreading East to South / Central America.
The west coast of the USA is primed for a M5.0 range quake off the coast.
A possible M4.0 range quake could develop in Virginia on the East coast of the USA this week as well as swarm activity on the New Madrid Seismic Zone.
West Pacific Vanuatu going to Soloman Sea is due for mid range M6, and Indonesia due for M7.0 this week (2-3 more days to go in the warning for them).
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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