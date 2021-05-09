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Keto No-Bake Cookie Dough Bites
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311 views • May 09, 2021
No-Bake Cookie Dough Bites are the perfect Keto "Fat Bomb" to keep in the fridge! Easy to make, basic ingredients, and all the flavor of delicious cookie dough. Our kids love them and you will too!
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▶ Get Your Custom Keto Diet Guide From Here Now https://bit.ly/3wKAof5
Recipe:
4oz Cream Cheese
4 Tablespoons Butter, softened
1/2 teaspoon Vanilla
3 Tablespoons Sweetener (we prefer powdered like this:https://amzn.to/33sd4oX)
1 Tablespoon Peanut Butter (or Almond Butter)
1/2 Cup Almond Flour
1/4 C Chocolate Chips (we used Lily's)
Blend the Cream Cheese, Butter, and Vanilla together. Add in Peanut Butter, then Sweetener and Flour. Finally, blend in the Chocolate Chips. Refrigerate for easier scooping!
We used a Cookie Scoop (.84 Tablespoons) https://amzn.to/3vOSXxx
to scoop out the fat bombs.
Store in the fridge or freezer!
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
*Make sure you subscribe to see all our recipes!
▶ Get Your Custom Keto Diet Guide From Here Now https://bit.ly/3wKAof5
Recipe:
4oz Cream Cheese
4 Tablespoons Butter, softened
1/2 teaspoon Vanilla
3 Tablespoons Sweetener (we prefer powdered like this:https://amzn.to/33sd4oX)
1 Tablespoon Peanut Butter (or Almond Butter)
1/2 Cup Almond Flour
1/4 C Chocolate Chips (we used Lily's)
Blend the Cream Cheese, Butter, and Vanilla together. Add in Peanut Butter, then Sweetener and Flour. Finally, blend in the Chocolate Chips. Refrigerate for easier scooping!
We used a Cookie Scoop (.84 Tablespoons) https://amzn.to/3vOSXxx
to scoop out the fat bombs.
Store in the fridge or freezer!
▶ Get your free PDF cookbook (Deliciously Easy Keto) https://bit.ly/2SjNlwF
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