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Planet Lockdown Documentary Film
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2067 views • January 06, 2021
Catherine Austin Fitts discusses the Wuhan Corona virus use as a tool to herd the world into accepting multiple changes to how we live. Finances, Health care, banking system changes, personal freedom and personal information. Changing the world from a democratic society to a technocracy.
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