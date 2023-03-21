PDJT: "Always remember: They are coming after me because I am fighting for you."

Trump on Truth Social:"George Soros funded Democrat Alvin Bragg is known as the worst DA in the country. Alvin Bragg's crimes against the people New York may just be the 'tip of the iceberg'...

I'm the only thing standing between the American dream and total anarchy, madness and chaos. And that's what it is. I'm representing you.

Always remember: They are coming after me because I am fighting for you."





https://truthsocial.com/users/realDonaldTrump/statuses/110057176410224236