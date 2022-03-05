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Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P | Episode 84 - March 3, 2022
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272 views • March 05, 2022
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
Dr. Palevsky: https://www.northportwellnesscenter.com/practitioner/lawrence-palevsky/about -
https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-B-Palevsky-MD-110703415650945/
“I keep hearing that “People were FORCED to take the COVID vaccine to keep their job.” No. They were coerced. Let's put this in 2A terms: “Give us your weapons or lose your job.”
So without firing a shot, the enemy crept under the wire, into our Army barracks, our Naval ships, police stations, patriot meetings, churches, citizens homes and hospitals, and killed maimed and sterilized the American people. All cause mortality is now increasing already over 40%. Cancer up 300%, neurological damage even among military up 1000%, young men— the traditional defenders of the realm—particularly dying of myocarditis which carries a 50+% 5 year mortality.
And this was pushed onto us by our own government and its lackeys in business. There is a term “democide”— murder by a government of unarmed citizens. But we were armed. We just weren’t armed with common sense, skepticism, scientific understanding, medical ethics (which absolutely forbids any mandated medicine/ vaccine), nor apparently biblical principles or warnings. And the media were complicit by silencing those of us fully armed physicians speaking out.
We need to take back our world from the psychopaths who did this to us. Look carefully at those responsible. See who they are. Don't buy into stereotypes. These are the same people / the same families who have fomented wars and profited from those wars for centuries. They think they own us. This wasn’t a vaccine Pfizer gave out— it was a military weapon applied very skillfully against us. The evildoers will follow with more taxes and food shortages and toxins, dimming the sun, breathable nanotechnology— you name it. The science and political crimes are limitless. But the perpetrators are finite. We need to fight back with what time is left to us and never again trade our future for “convenience”. Dr. Lee Merritt - March 1, 2022
Unrestricted Truth with James Grundvig. Episode 63 with Dr. Lee Merritt -
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-63/ -March 2, 2022
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/a8d1da7b-3eb0-429b-9ffe-490950950cb9
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P | Episode 84 - March 3, 2022
Critically Thinking, Dr. T and Dr. P, Episode 84, March 3 2022.
Critically Thinking, Dr T and Dr P, Episode 84, March 3 2022.
Dr. Palevsky: https://www.northportwellnesscenter.com/practitioner/lawrence-palevsky/about -
https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-B-Palevsky-MD-110703415650945/
“I keep hearing that “People were FORCED to take the COVID vaccine to keep their job.” No. They were coerced. Let's put this in 2A terms: “Give us your weapons or lose your job.”
So without firing a shot, the enemy crept under the wire, into our Army barracks, our Naval ships, police stations, patriot meetings, churches, citizens homes and hospitals, and killed maimed and sterilized the American people. All cause mortality is now increasing already over 40%. Cancer up 300%, neurological damage even among military up 1000%, young men— the traditional defenders of the realm—particularly dying of myocarditis which carries a 50+% 5 year mortality.
And this was pushed onto us by our own government and its lackeys in business. There is a term “democide”— murder by a government of unarmed citizens. But we were armed. We just weren’t armed with common sense, skepticism, scientific understanding, medical ethics (which absolutely forbids any mandated medicine/ vaccine), nor apparently biblical principles or warnings. And the media were complicit by silencing those of us fully armed physicians speaking out.
We need to take back our world from the psychopaths who did this to us. Look carefully at those responsible. See who they are. Don't buy into stereotypes. These are the same people / the same families who have fomented wars and profited from those wars for centuries. They think they own us. This wasn’t a vaccine Pfizer gave out— it was a military weapon applied very skillfully against us. The evildoers will follow with more taxes and food shortages and toxins, dimming the sun, breathable nanotechnology— you name it. The science and political crimes are limitless. But the perpetrators are finite. We need to fight back with what time is left to us and never again trade our future for “convenience”. Dr. Lee Merritt - March 1, 2022
Unrestricted Truth with James Grundvig. Episode 63 with Dr. Lee Merritt -
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-63/ -March 2, 2022
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/a8d1da7b-3eb0-429b-9ffe-490950950cb9
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P | Episode 84 - March 3, 2022
Critically Thinking, Dr. T and Dr. P, Episode 84, March 3 2022.
Critically Thinking, Dr T and Dr P, Episode 84, March 3 2022.
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