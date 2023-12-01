You want to know why thousands of Americans had to die in Iraq, as well as more than a million Iraqis?
You want to know why millions of migrants are coming to Europe through Libya?
Netanyahu will tell you why
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.