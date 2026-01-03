Gary Melton & Alex Jones- The Islamic Invasion & How- In The Quran- Somalis Believe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn Why Minnesota Is Ground Zero For The Islamic Invasion & How- In The Quran- Somalis Believe They Are Ordered By God To Enslave & Plunder The West! . Alex Jones Interviews Former Green Beret & Popular Podcaster Gary Melton On The Rise Of Somali Mercenaries Working On Behalf Of The Democrat Party To Trigger A Cloward–Piven Collapse Of America Other Topics Include Israel's Pledge To Repeal The 1st Amendment, Zohran Mamdani's Communist Calliphate In NYC, & Major Threats To Our Republic!