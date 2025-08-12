BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Power Piggs of the Dark Age (1996, SNES)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 1 day ago

Power Piggs of the Dark Age is a platformer developed by Canadian company Radical Entertainment and published by French company Titus Software. It was only released in North America and Europe. A Mega Drive/Genesis version was planned but cancelled.

The game takes place in a cartoon version of the Dark Ages, filled with anachronisms and populated by anthropomorphic animals. You control a humanoid pig called Bruno, and you need to defeat a warlock named the Wizard of Wolff.

You can jump and slash with your sword, as well as use various kinds of doughnuts as projectiles. There are also crates which can be smashed by butt-stomping them. The crates contain either doughnuts or health items (also doughnuts).

Keywords
super nintendoplatformersnesradical entertainmenttitus software
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy