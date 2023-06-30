Create New Account
The LGBTQ Lobby Told Us Exactly What They Wanted In *1993*—We Just Didn’t Listen It Was NOT Just Letting “2 Individuals Love In The Privacy Of Their Home”
Puretrauma357
The LGBTQ Lobby Told Us Exactly What They Wanted In *1993*—We Just Didn’t Listen


It Was NOT Just Letting “2 Individuals Love In The Privacy Of Their Home”


They Were Clear About Changing Consent Laws To Allow Sex With KIDS & Legalizing Al Sexual Expression Including Public Nudity


🔗 Credit Jon Miller:

https://twitter.com/i/flow/login

