Cancer as a proof (in EN)

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It is horrific. For decades, people have been dying from cancer not because they could not have been healed but because it is more profitable for the pharmafia to treat them with expensive useless methods rather than to reveal that cancer easily can be cured by cheap non patentable methods. Cancer shows how our societies are corrupt to the bones. Big Pharma is the true cancer!