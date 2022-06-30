Biden pledges $800 million MORE in military aid to Ukraine

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RT.
June 30, 2022.
Speaking at the NATO summit in Madrid, Joe Biden made yet another military aid pledge, saying the US would provide Ukraine with an additional $800 million package in the coming days, which would include air defense systems.
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