Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Climate Change Is the Linchpin for the World Economic Forum's Great Reset
channel image
Truth Seekers Radio Show
0 Subscribers
22 views
Published 14 hours ago

Angeline Marie discusses how the Climate Change, the CO2 hoax, and sustainable development is the foundation of the WEF's Great Reset plan to change all areas of our life.


Source:Guy Mitchell Jr. Global Warming: The Great Deception

https://www.amazon.com/Global-Warming-Guy-Mitchell-Jr-ebook/dp/B09VJ8C5DW

Keywords
new world orderunited nationsagenda 2030sustainable developmentthe great reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket