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"Technology & Tracking In America" - Killing Lists, End Times Spying & Martyrdom
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573 views • November 18, 2021
#Martyr #Corporation #Prophecy
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Technology will be the downfall of the U.S. The devices we trust are feeding live data via embedded tracking systems that do more than we imagine. This data is being used to make the "killing lists" in the future- anti-government, patriots, Christians, freedom advocates, anyone considered A REBEL will be hunted down and killed. Martyrdom will be the fate of many dedicated believers- please return to the word of God and study. In the last days corporations will be so powerful they'll have their own armies- they will have full rights to arrest, sentence and execute citizens of this nation with governmental approval. These are the revelations of the Lord Jesus Christ- whether it's hard to believe or not these things are what the Spirit of the Lord is warning us about. Let us listen to the Lord and prepare in faith for the days that are ahead; the Lord will lead and empower his saints until the end.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
Tech & Tracking In America: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/17/technology-tracking-in-america-july-11-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
THE MAN OF SIN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/24/the-iron-decree-part-2/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Technology will be the downfall of the U.S. The devices we trust are feeding live data via embedded tracking systems that do more than we imagine. This data is being used to make the "killing lists" in the future- anti-government, patriots, Christians, freedom advocates, anyone considered A REBEL will be hunted down and killed. Martyrdom will be the fate of many dedicated believers- please return to the word of God and study. In the last days corporations will be so powerful they'll have their own armies- they will have full rights to arrest, sentence and execute citizens of this nation with governmental approval. These are the revelations of the Lord Jesus Christ- whether it's hard to believe or not these things are what the Spirit of the Lord is warning us about. Let us listen to the Lord and prepare in faith for the days that are ahead; the Lord will lead and empower his saints until the end.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
Tech & Tracking In America: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/17/technology-tracking-in-america-july-11-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
THE MAN OF SIN: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/24/the-iron-decree-part-2/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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