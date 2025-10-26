© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"To learn who rules over you, just find out who you are not allowed to criticize.'
~Voltaire
A Canadian man was jailed for his online “conspiracy theories” about the Holocaust.
Americans will be next.
Ella Maulding.
-------------
Christ is KING