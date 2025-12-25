WILL YOU AWAKEN TO EVERLASTING LIFE OR SHAME/CONTEMPT? 1 Corinthians 15:33-58; Daniel 12:1-4, Matthew 13:43; Philippians 3:21, 20251224

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

1 CORINTHIANS 15:33-58:

33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.

34 Awake to righteousness, and sin not; for some have not the knowledge of God: I speak this to your shame.

35 But some man will say, How are the dead raised up? and with what body do they come?

36 Thou fool, that which thou sowest is not quickened, except it die:

37 And that which thou sowest, thou sowest not that body that shall be, but bare grain, it may chance of wheat, or of some other grain:

38 But God giveth it a body as it hath pleased him, and to every seed his own body.

39 All flesh is not the same flesh: but there is one kind of flesh of men, another flesh of beasts, another of fishes, and another of birds.

40 There are also celestial bodies, and bodies terrestrial: but the glory of the celestial is one, and the glory of the terrestrial is another.

Daniel 12:1-4

And at that time shall Michael stand up, the great prince which standeth for the children of thy people: and there shall be a time of trouble, such as never was since there was a nation even to that same time: and at that time thy people shall be delivered, every one that shall be found written in the book.

2 And many of them that sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake, some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt.

3 And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever.

4 But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased. Amen!

* * * *

Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH JEHOVAH with us:

Click below to learn more and join us:

FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:

Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (EST)

Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:30 PM (EST)

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]