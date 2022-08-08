IMPORTANT To Know About The Rapture! - Short Video

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Please take the time to listen carefully to what is being said in this video about the Rapture. More importantly please take the time to read and listen carefully to the teachings of Jesus in the 4 Gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John).
For more information click this link to watch the video called "The Key To Understanding the Revelation": https://bit.ly/3wKV7ld
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