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Lebron's Son VACCINE INJURED? - Bronny James Has Heart Attack! - Elon Musk ASKS QUESTIONS
World Alternative Media
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3213 views • July 26, 2023

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the tragic event surrounding Lebron James' son Bronny's recent heart attack while at basketball practice.

The young athlete is one of many who've been injected who've faced a vastly higher rate of heart issues following the injections which the CDC themselves acknowledge can lead to myocarditis or pericarditis.

Elon Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to question the narrative and note that while not all injuries should be attributed to the vaccines, that it should be looked at. This lead to countless big pharma pushing propagandists losing their minds and claiming that heart issues have not increased versus the covid "vaccines."

In this video, we go over several studies and acknowledgments by the CDC and big pharma that indeed, heart inflammation issues have skyrocketed in the face of the injection campaign.


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World Alternative Media

2023

Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracyeugenicsmandatevoluntaryismjablebron jamesjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidmyocarditiswamdied suddenlybronny james
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