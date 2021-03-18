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WORLD WIDE RALLY FOR FREEDOM - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK
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100 views • March 18, 2021
The Corbett Report

corbettreport


Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: March 20 "World Wide Rally For Freedom"
https://www.startpage.com/do/search?q=March+20+World+Wide+Rally+Freedom

QAnon Groups on Telegram Seethe with Covid Denialism and Vaccine Misinformation
https://archive.is/cpznz

Global March 20 Anti-Vaccine Protests Promoted by QAnon-Linked Groups
https://archive.is/I3DX6

Far-Right Trump Supporters Hope to Use RFK Jr.-Backed Protests to Stage Comeback
https://archive.ph/FVEV1

No to the new normal which takes away the future of Japan and children's smiles.
https://twitter.com/jimakudaio/status/1371045888001474561

Nagoya, Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa, Kyushu, Shikoku, Tohoku and Hokkaido
https://www.facebook.com/events/188525632676626

World Wide Rally – Walk For Freedom – Calgary, Alberta
https://thelibertyclub.ca/event/world-wide-rally-walk-for-freedom-calgary-alberta/

No Lockdown, Yes Freedom: New Mexico Statewide Rally
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachments/821800098953691178/821800379691433994/image0.jpg

Daily Kos: CIA-Engineered Controlled Opposition? (Aug. 9, 2007)
https://web.archive.org/web/20071011031548/http://kurtnimmo.com/?p=950

Story #2: Moderna Begins Study of COVID-19 Vaccine In Kids
https://archive.is/dnL9E

Toronto Lockdown Czar’s Husband Has ‘Financial Ties’ to Pfizer
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/toronto-lockdown-czars-husband-has-financial-ties-to-pfizer-astrazeneca

"Doctor" Fauci sat down for an interview with Mexican "comedian"
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1370188597366784003

Fauci gets grilled by Mexican Comedian
https://odysee.com/@TruthPills:5/derbez:3

‘Vaccine Secrets’: What Parents Should Know Before They Vaccinate Their Kids
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vaccine-secrets-parents-should-know-before-vaccinate/

Story #3: Spotify Censors Art for “Misinformation..
Keywords
freedommaskvaccinecorbettreportlockdownthe corbett reportnewworldnextweek
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