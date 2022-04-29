© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAN IN AMERICA VOTED FOR HILLARY???
Follow
0
Share
Report
963 views • April 29, 2022
Since the 2020 election, Seth Holehouse (AKA Man in America) has become a household name as a great warrior in the battle for truth and freedom. His famous video, “The Plot to Steal America”, put him on the map after Donald Trump tweeted it out to the world.
But did you know he voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016!?
Seth describes his personal journey and the power of sharing our own stories of growth and enlightenment here..
FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/vtegbg-behind-man-in-america-with-seth-holehouse.html
To support my work as an independent journalist, and to help me bridge the gap between passion and career, please support me here: https://gofund.me/55708bc6
But did you know he voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016!?
Seth describes his personal journey and the power of sharing our own stories of growth and enlightenment here..
FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/vtegbg-behind-man-in-america-with-seth-holehouse.html
To support my work as an independent journalist, and to help me bridge the gap between passion and career, please support me here: https://gofund.me/55708bc6
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.