Real Estate Investing With Dave Seymour

Dave was the star host of A&E’s hit TV show “Flipping Boston” which was rated the #1 reality TV series for" keeping it real" and the highest rating ever for the A&E network at the time of airing.Dave Seymour is an investor with over a decade of experience in real estate and capital management.He launched his career, from being a firefighter and paramedic to rapidly becoming one of the Nation’s top real estate investors. Within his first few years, he transacted millions of dollars of real estate and is now recognized as one of the Nation’s leading experts in both residential and commercial transactions.Dave Seymour, Fund Manager at Freedom Venture Investments & host of A&E "Flipping Boston"Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 693 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.