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Thousands of Children Drugged & Trafficked Through Border!!!
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468 views • January 25, 2022
🚨Thousands of children are being drugged up and trafficked through our open Southern Border🚨 WE NEED TO WAKE UP!!!
This is a humanitarian crisis the media refuses to cover!! This Saturday, we are rallying with thousands to pray, worship and advocate for ACTION in McAllen, TX inside Payne Arena.
I have invited Greg Abbott to join us. If you are close, you DO NOT want to miss this!
We can no longer turn a blind eye to this injustice taking place!!!!
This is a humanitarian crisis the media refuses to cover!! This Saturday, we are rallying with thousands to pray, worship and advocate for ACTION in McAllen, TX inside Payne Arena.
I have invited Greg Abbott to join us. If you are close, you DO NOT want to miss this!
We can no longer turn a blind eye to this injustice taking place!!!!
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