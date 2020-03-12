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Shaun Marcum MLB Baseball Pitcher Stem Cell Package, Bino Rucker, M.D.
Rucker Integrative Medicine
Rucker Integrative Medicine
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0 view • March 12, 2020
Bino Rucker, M.D. is proud to present a video featuring our Premium Stem Cell Package being used on a Major League Baseball Pitcher.

Shaun Marcum is a 10 Year Veteran of Major League Baseball who has played with the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, and Cleveland Indians. Shaun had "Tommy John" Surgery in 2008 and underwent shoulder surgery in 2013. Shaun reached out to Dr. Rucker in May of 2014 to get stem cell therapy on his shoulder. In this video Shaun talks about how much better his shoulder felt after receiving the Ozone, PRP, and Stem Cell treatment from Dr. Rucker. Shaun said his shoulder felt brand new, his velocity picked up, and the trainers/medical staff said he was ahead of schedule. Shaun returns for a second time to get both the elbow and shoulder treated with Ozone, PRP, and Stem Cell so he will be ready for the upcoming 2015 baseball season.

If you are a professional athlete or individual who is interested in a non-evasive treatment to expedite your healing and recovery time, feel free to call our office at (941) 448-1199. You can send us an email at [email protected]
Keywords
healthsportsozoneintegrative medicinestem cellozone doctorshouler teartommy john surgerybaseball injury
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy