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BOMBSHELL: HUNDREDS OF ADE DEATHS ARE QUIETLY BEING ENTERED INTO VAERS
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270 views • September 01, 2021
Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) occurs when the antibodies generated during an immune response recognize and bind to a pathogen, but they are unable to prevent infection. Instead, these antibodies act as a “Trojan horse,” allowing the pathogen to get into cells and exacerbate the immune response. Source: Welcome the Eagle 88. More from around the web you might have missed:
What a man found when he did a search in VAERS for "Abnormal Behavior"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SY2s7w2tY9vC/
What a man found when he did a search in VAERS for "Abnormal Behavior"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SY2s7w2tY9vC/
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