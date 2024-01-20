Ward Off Colds & Flu With Turmeric Tea | Boost Your Immune System Naturally

Boost your immune system with this turmeric, ginger, lemon, and cinnamon tea. It's easy, delicious, and only takes 15 minutes to make! ↓↓↓ GET THE RECIPE ↓↓↓

This tea is loaded with antioxidants, and vitamins with lemon, cinnamon, ginger, and turmeric. Don't forget to add pepper and some kind of fat to enhance the absorption of the turmeric. That way you will get the full anti-inflammatory benefits of turmeric and ginger.



Turmeric Tea Recipe

Ingredients:

5 cups water

2 inches of turmeric root, thinly sliced, or grated with skin on

1 to 2 inches of ginger root, thinly sliced or grated

½ tsp. Cinnamon

1 organic lemon, peeled and then juiced, try not to peel the white part.

Few cracks of pepper

Coconut oil

Honey

﻿﻿Directions:

Pour the 5 cups of water into a saucepan and heat over medium heat until it just comes to a boil. Add the turmeric, ginger, pepper, cinnamon, and lemon peel and simmer for 10 minutes. Do not boil.

Pour the tea through a fine strainer into a large bowl or large measuring cup. Add the juice from 1 lemon and stir. At this point you can pour a cup of tea and add 1 tsp. Coconut oil or butter (some kind of fat) and 1 tsp. of honey, stir and enjoy.

The rest of the tea can be stored in a mason jar in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Each time you heat up some tea, just add some coconut oil and honey for your serving.

