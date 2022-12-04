Why Sound Money Is the Antidote to Tyranny | JP Cortez

JP Cortez, policy director of the Sound Money Defense League, argues money is a communicative tool for communities and a safeguard for individuals against totalitarian regimes. Sound money is crucial for a reliable marketplace, one in which people can engage, save, and invest.

Cortez is also the lead author of the Sound Money Index, an annual report that determines which US states offer the most favorable environment for sound money. Regarding the 2022 edition, Cortez says Wyoming continues to lead the ranking, with legislators doing what they can to facilitate saving in gold, bitcoin, and other forms of sound money. In this episode, Cortez also explains massive shortcomings of central-bank digital currencies.

In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, Craig Parry, executive chairman of Vizsla Copper (TSX-V: VCU), reports on the company’s plans over the next six months at the Woodjam Project in British Columbia. The British Columbian Supreme Court has just released the final approval for Viszla Copper to carry out the acquisition of this project.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/sound-money-is-antidote-to-tyranny/