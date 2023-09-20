Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Horrifying Moments How Ukrainian Sniper Takes Incredible Shot Executing Russian Forces
channel image
High Hopes
2781 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
59 views
Published Yesterday

US Military News


Sep 19, 2023


In video, we have an extraordinary story to share – the tale of the "Devils and Angels," a specialized Ukrainian sniper team making waves in the ongoing conflict. Their unique tactics and equipment choices have captured the attention of experts and the world.


Basically, These are snipers on a mission to eliminate high-value Russian targets and disrupt the morale of enemy troops near Bakhmut. Their primary objective is to create shock, chaos, and disarray within enemy ranks.


 And there you have it, the incredible story of the "Devils and Angels," the Ukrainian sniper unit making a significant impact in the ongoing conflict. Their tactics, resilience, and unconventional choices are truly remarkable.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bigf-GtNQjE

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainesnipershotincrediblehorrifyingexecutingrussian soldiers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket