Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/outgoing-cdc-director-fact-checked-on-vaers-statement/
The outgoing director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, gave her final testimony before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. While there, she was questioned by Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, who questioned her about troubling figures reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). Her response led to a fact-check from The HighWire, take a look.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.