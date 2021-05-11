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Welfare: Who Are You Supporting?
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72 views • May 11, 2021
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Jared Taylor of American Renaissance cites the most accurate research, which shows the following: 82 percent of black households with children and 76 percent Hispanic households with children use some form of welfare. Immigrants are supposed to have come legally and be in the US for five years before they go on welfare, but Hispanic immigrants get food handouts at four times the white rate. Mr. Taylor discusses these and other stark disparities in welfare use.
Data source: http://cis.org/sites/cis.org/files/camarota-welfare-final.pdf
Chart source: https://www.amren.com/features/2015/10/welfare-whos-on-it-whos-not/
First posted to YouTube on March 22, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance cites the most accurate research, which shows the following: 82 percent of black households with children and 76 percent Hispanic households with children use some form of welfare. Immigrants are supposed to have come legally and be in the US for five years before they go on welfare, but Hispanic immigrants get food handouts at four times the white rate. Mr. Taylor discusses these and other stark disparities in welfare use.
Data source: http://cis.org/sites/cis.org/files/camarota-welfare-final.pdf
Chart source: https://www.amren.com/features/2015/10/welfare-whos-on-it-whos-not/
First posted to YouTube on March 22, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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