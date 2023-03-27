Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Small Business Struggling Under Government Boot--By Design: Small Biz CEO
1 view
channel image
The New American
Published 16 hours ago |

Small businesses across the nation are being smothered by regulations and taxes at all levels of government—and this appears to be by design—according to ShelfAware CEO Andrew Johnson. Speaking to The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter, Johnson explains that overregulation and over-taxation of small and medium businesses are put in place by politicians colluding with Big Business. "We are wildly overtaxed and over-regulated," he said. "You take all the risk, and you get very little of the upside. Any policies from D.C. have just ended up as a disaster for small businesses." Ultimately, it will have to "end abruptly," he said, as most Americans do not see these problems or get involved in the process. 

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
small businessover regulationcorporate government partnerships

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket