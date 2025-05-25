This is Putin's red line and Trump and NATO better not cross it or else! | Redacted w Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump spoke with Russian President Putin for over two hours and both reported that the conversation was positive. They say a ceasefire is in the works but...they've been saying that for weeks and this weekend, the Russian military reported that Ukraine is losing up to 1,345 servicemen per day.