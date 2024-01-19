Create New Account
Doctor Spent Two Weeks in Gaza’s Al-Aqsa Hospital, described the Scenes She Saw There
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

“Actually, what I overwhelmingly saw was children.”


Dr Deborah Harrington, who spent two weeks in Gaza’s Al-Aqsa Hospital, described the scenes she saw there while speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Thursday.

She highlighted how the hospital was overwhelmed with patients amid intense bombardment and sniper fire from the Israeli army and that many of those brought in were children with “horrendous” injuries.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

