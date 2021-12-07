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【学びましょう】小4女子による感動スピーチ！「私がマスクをしない理由」
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54 views • December 07, 2021
何ら学ぼうとせず、ただテレビを盲信し、多くの大人が馬鹿になりました。免疫を自ら下げる行為をしている事に気付きましょう。そして、何も調べようともせず安易に打ってしまった方、自然免疫が下がる、機能しなくなってくると多くの学者や医者さんが警告を発しています。極論、これまで何ともなかった風邪程度でも免疫機能が機能せず素通りさせ、死ぬ可能性があるのです。しかし、人間の身体には戻ろうとする機能があります。苦しいかもしれませんが、自らが選択した行為を受け入れ、戻す努力を。
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