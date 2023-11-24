Create New Account
6,000,000 J E W S : : OLD NEWSPAPERS
perfectpile
Published a day ago

These old newspapers read "6,000,000 JEWS" died how many times before Hitler was in power!?

ZIONIST treachery? Jewish propaganda? Controlled oppositions? Psyops?

If these are genuine, I must ask, WTF?

Encouraged sharing and comments. 


Thank you Whoselaw bitchute channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/whoselaw/

Mirrored:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6fHFV0srcZ3c/

lieseviljewssix millionhistorical evidenceold newspapers

