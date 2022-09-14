China's Banks are Failing, Protests Everywhere. China's financial crisis is approaching...

Will this be another Tienanmen square massacre? This is not bankrupt Sri Lanka. This is China, the world largest economy. Citizens are storming the Bank of China after they are unable to withdraw their life's savings for months. The problem is spreading throughout the country. People are panicking about losing access to their heard earned money. Mirror
