Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
China's Banks are Failing, Protests Everywhere. China's financial crisis is approaching...
80 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Will this be another Tienanmen square massacre? This is not bankrupt Sri Lanka. This is China, the world largest economy.  Citizens are storming the Bank of China after they are unable to withdraw their life's savings for months. The problem is spreading throughout the country. People are panicking about losing access to their heard earned money. Mirror

Keywords
chinarun on banksfinancial crisisecomomy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket