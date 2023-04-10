Create New Account
Weapons Expert on EMF Radiation Danger
Published Yesterday


In this show, John talks with microwave weapons expert Mark Steele.  Mark is a British inventor who holds patents on various sophisticated electronic devices. In this show, he brings his knowledge to bear upon the connection between high levels of EMF and the damage it can cause to the human body. Mark explains that the danger is intensified if a nano array inside a persons blood stream creates an antenna. Several researchers have observed, under microscopic analysis, nano particles contained in Covid vaccine shots, self assemble into some kind of tiny electronic device within the bloodstream. Mark explains what happens when microwave radiation is picked up by these antenna.

emf5gmicrowave weaponsnanoparticlecovid

