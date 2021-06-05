© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clown Planet News (5 June 2021): Fauci email Love, Wuhan Origin, Cyberattacks, Joints for Vax & More
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • June 06, 2021
https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/06/04/delta-flight-lax-crew-passengers-take-down-man-allegedly-breaking-into-cockpit/
https://breaking911.com/violent-and-relentless-baltimore-gang-charged-with-dozens-of-shootings-including-18-murders-and-28-attempted-murders/
https://breaking911.com/breaking-trump-excoriates-dr-fauci-after-release-of-covid-emails/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9652287/The-Pentagon-funneled-39million-charity-funded-Wuhan-lab.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9652483/Doctor-gave-Yale-talk-called-Psychopathic-Problem-White-Mind.html
https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/the-psychopathic-problem-of-the-white
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1400145193421185032
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/304124
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9640619/Obama-absolutely-wants-know-truth-UFOs-weapons-spend-new-religions.html
https://www.healthcarefinancenews.com/news/providers-get-greater-reimbursement-covid-19-vaccine
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2021/06/02/san-francisco-giants-become-first-mlb-team-wear-pride-themed-uniforms/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/self-spreading-vaccines-risks-to-society-informed-consent/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0oZA1B3ooI
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/hacks-keep-comin-mass-ferry-service-suffers-cyberattack-new-yorks-mta-admits-april-breach
https://www.rt.com/usa/525523-new-york-transit-system-hack/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/ransomware-attacks-are-closing-schools-delaying-chemotherapy-and-derailing-everyday-life/ar-AAKJbek
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/big-tech-dodged-100-billion-taxes-past-decade/
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1401279289530601474
https://off-guardian.org/2021/05/11/10-things-we-have-learned-during-the-covid-coup/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/disable-amazon-sidewalk-all-devices/
https://archive.is/gt6V9
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trudeau-says-as-a-catholic-he-is-deeply-disappointed-by-position-catholic-church-has-taken-on-residential-schools
https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/06/02/1025633/seven-eu-countries-just-got-a-digital-vaccine-passport/
https://twitter.com/katesilverton/status/1400758391631384577
https://twitter.com/dnforca/status/1401018708022104066
https://twitter.com/HighWireTalk/status/1400852646685249539
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1400160502504951810
https://www.technocracy.news/eus-digital-wallet-the-rise-of-universal-id/
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1400407215740272644
https://twitter.com/OffGuardian0/status/1400411443971887104
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1400210938305912837
https://twitter.com/lifebiomedguru/status/1399366747359174663
https://twitter.com/mikhail86439176/status/1398888809169833987
https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1400140201897304069
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1400532021223559176
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1400879894041661448
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1400832927102083075
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1400827649921105920
https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/181009-gcbr-tech-report.pdf
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/jun/01/australias-drug-regulator-may-refer-anti-vaccination-facebook-posts-to-federal-police
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona-health/2021/06/02/free-marijuana-dispensary-coronavirus-vaccine/7492574002/
https://twitter.com/YoureAllDunces/status/1400152217030643715/photo/1
https://youtu.be/2MbChxGvve4
https://wecandothis.hhs.gov/
https://www.ncaa.com/video/baseball/2021-06-04/tennessees-drew-gilbert-hits-walk-grand-slam-di-baseball-regionals
https://breaking911.com/violent-and-relentless-baltimore-gang-charged-with-dozens-of-shootings-including-18-murders-and-28-attempted-murders/
https://breaking911.com/breaking-trump-excoriates-dr-fauci-after-release-of-covid-emails/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9652287/The-Pentagon-funneled-39million-charity-funded-Wuhan-lab.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9652483/Doctor-gave-Yale-talk-called-Psychopathic-Problem-White-Mind.html
https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/the-psychopathic-problem-of-the-white
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1400145193421185032
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/304124
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9640619/Obama-absolutely-wants-know-truth-UFOs-weapons-spend-new-religions.html
https://www.healthcarefinancenews.com/news/providers-get-greater-reimbursement-covid-19-vaccine
https://www.breitbart.com/sports/2021/06/02/san-francisco-giants-become-first-mlb-team-wear-pride-themed-uniforms/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/self-spreading-vaccines-risks-to-society-informed-consent/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0oZA1B3ooI
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/hacks-keep-comin-mass-ferry-service-suffers-cyberattack-new-yorks-mta-admits-april-breach
https://www.rt.com/usa/525523-new-york-transit-system-hack/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/ransomware-attacks-are-closing-schools-delaying-chemotherapy-and-derailing-everyday-life/ar-AAKJbek
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/big-tech-dodged-100-billion-taxes-past-decade/
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1401279289530601474
https://off-guardian.org/2021/05/11/10-things-we-have-learned-during-the-covid-coup/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/disable-amazon-sidewalk-all-devices/
https://archive.is/gt6V9
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trudeau-says-as-a-catholic-he-is-deeply-disappointed-by-position-catholic-church-has-taken-on-residential-schools
https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/06/02/1025633/seven-eu-countries-just-got-a-digital-vaccine-passport/
https://twitter.com/katesilverton/status/1400758391631384577
https://twitter.com/dnforca/status/1401018708022104066
https://twitter.com/HighWireTalk/status/1400852646685249539
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1400160502504951810
https://www.technocracy.news/eus-digital-wallet-the-rise-of-universal-id/
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1400407215740272644
https://twitter.com/OffGuardian0/status/1400411443971887104
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1400210938305912837
https://twitter.com/lifebiomedguru/status/1399366747359174663
https://twitter.com/mikhail86439176/status/1398888809169833987
https://twitter.com/Covid_1984_/status/1400140201897304069
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1400532021223559176
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1400879894041661448
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1400832927102083075
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1400827649921105920
https://jhsphcenterforhealthsecurity.s3.amazonaws.com/181009-gcbr-tech-report.pdf
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/jun/01/australias-drug-regulator-may-refer-anti-vaccination-facebook-posts-to-federal-police
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona-health/2021/06/02/free-marijuana-dispensary-coronavirus-vaccine/7492574002/
https://twitter.com/YoureAllDunces/status/1400152217030643715/photo/1
https://youtu.be/2MbChxGvve4
https://wecandothis.hhs.gov/
https://www.ncaa.com/video/baseball/2021-06-04/tennessees-drew-gilbert-hits-walk-grand-slam-di-baseball-regionals
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.