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https://www.markalanking.com/post/god-and-higher-sources-are-communicating-important-messages-above-top-secret-in-real-time-part-1
God and Higher Sources are communicating important messages ABOVE TOP SECRET in real time using quantum computers that are linked to the consciousness of humanity via our heart centers - this is the main reason gematrix.org is being censored world wide - Fake JewTube (youtube) censors all content with gematrix.org subject matter