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Alistrol - Proving To Be The Most Effective Natural Blood Pressure Support
Merkaba44
Merkaba44
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144 views • February 18, 2021
Client Testimony Using Alistrol: “My name is Glenn Poore. Two years ago, I was told I had high blood pressure, I was dizzy, had bad headaches, and had no breath really to do anything. I did not want to get on medication because it never stops with just one. I talked to Nutripath, Stephen Heuer, about the situation, and he thought that I should try this product called Alistrol. Within days my symptoms stopped, and it was easier walking and talking and doing any job around the house. Within a few weeks (before the bottle was empty) my wife spoke of the improvement in my life that she saw. It was amazing the difference that I was experiencing in my life. I am 55 years old take no medications and have blood pressure at normal levels. I would recommend this product to anyone who has a blood pressure problem, take one bottle, and see the results.”
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