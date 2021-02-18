© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alistrol - Proving To Be The Most Effective Natural Blood Pressure Support
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
144 views • February 18, 2021
Client Testimony Using Alistrol: “My name is Glenn Poore. Two years ago, I was told I had high blood pressure, I was dizzy, had bad headaches, and had no breath really to do anything. I did not want to get on medication because it never stops with just one. I talked to Nutripath, Stephen Heuer, about the situation, and he thought that I should try this product called Alistrol. Within days my symptoms stopped, and it was easier walking and talking and doing any job around the house. Within a few weeks (before the bottle was empty) my wife spoke of the improvement in my life that she saw. It was amazing the difference that I was experiencing in my life. I am 55 years old take no medications and have blood pressure at normal levels. I would recommend this product to anyone who has a blood pressure problem, take one bottle, and see the results.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.