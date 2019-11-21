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ETF, GOLD AS COLLATERAL, TREASURIES… Q&A
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30 views • November 21, 2019
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Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/etf-gold-collateral-treasuries-qa-lynette-zang/
Link to ETF presentation: https://youtu.be/wuiWUukza2E
1. Steve P: After the reset, instead of converting your metal, wouldn’t it be better if we used our silver and gold as collateral and borrowed fiat against it?
2. Eric E: what can you say about when the 10-year Treasury Yield crosses below the Federal Funds rate which we seem to be nearing and has occurred prior to most recent recessions.
3. Rich: why is the fed balance sheet important. If it is expanding, that means they have more bonds. Let them expire and get the cash. Nobody wants them so how can you reduce balance sheet?
4. Robert K: There is currently a bill in the U.S. House (H.R. 5404) that proposes defining the dollar as having a fixed weight in gold. Do you think it can pass?
5. Brendan F: Are ETFs that short the S&P just as risky as any other ETFs in a market downturn or market shutdown?
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvQA01032019
Interested in our LIVE EVENT & Workshop for Serious Investors?
https://www.itmtradingevents.com
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/etf-gold-collateral-treasuries-qa-lynette-zang/
Link to ETF presentation: https://youtu.be/wuiWUukza2E
1. Steve P: After the reset, instead of converting your metal, wouldn’t it be better if we used our silver and gold as collateral and borrowed fiat against it?
2. Eric E: what can you say about when the 10-year Treasury Yield crosses below the Federal Funds rate which we seem to be nearing and has occurred prior to most recent recessions.
3. Rich: why is the fed balance sheet important. If it is expanding, that means they have more bonds. Let them expire and get the cash. Nobody wants them so how can you reduce balance sheet?
4. Robert K: There is currently a bill in the U.S. House (H.R. 5404) that proposes defining the dollar as having a fixed weight in gold. Do you think it can pass?
5. Brendan F: Are ETFs that short the S&P just as risky as any other ETFs in a market downturn or market shutdown?
Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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